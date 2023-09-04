News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Property tax defaulters get relief with one-time settlement scheme

Ludhiana: Property tax defaulters get relief with one-time settlement scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 04, 2023 11:43 PM IST

Individuals who have not paid their house or property taxes, which were due until March 31, 2023, have the opportunity to settle their dues now

The department of local government has introduced a one-time settlement scheme aimed at addressing unpaid or partially paid property taxes. Scheme is majorly targeted for the tax defaulters who have failed to pay the tax till now.

Property tax defaulters get relief with one-time settlement scheme. (ht file)
Property tax defaulters get relief with one-time settlement scheme. (ht file)

According to the scheme’s terms, individuals who have not paid their house or property taxes, which were due until March 31, 2023, have the opportunity to settle their dues now. They can do this by paying the principal amount in a lump sum by December 31. Remarkably, during this period, all penalties and interest accumulated on the outstanding amount will be completely waived.

However, it’s crucial to note that after this specified deadline passes, all penalties and interest on overdue amounts will be charged as prescribed under the applicable law, as stated in the official notification.

This scheme is expected to benefit lakhs of defaulters who have outstanding property tax payments from previous fiscal years, as highlighted by an official from MC Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out