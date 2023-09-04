Ludhiana: Property tax defaulters get relief with one-time settlement scheme

The department of local government has introduced a one-time settlement scheme aimed at addressing unpaid or partially paid property taxes. Scheme is majorly targeted for the tax defaulters who have failed to pay the tax till now. Property tax defaulters get relief with one-time settlement scheme. (ht file)

According to the scheme’s terms, individuals who have not paid their house or property taxes, which were due until March 31, 2023, have the opportunity to settle their dues now. They can do this by paying the principal amount in a lump sum by December 31. Remarkably, during this period, all penalties and interest accumulated on the outstanding amount will be completely waived.

However, it’s crucial to note that after this specified deadline passes, all penalties and interest on overdue amounts will be charged as prescribed under the applicable law, as stated in the official notification.

This scheme is expected to benefit lakhs of defaulters who have outstanding property tax payments from previous fiscal years, as highlighted by an official from MC Ludhiana.