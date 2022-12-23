Ludhiana: Protest outside police chief’s office over implication in ‘fake’ case

A woman and her family members on Friday staged a protest outside the Ludhiana police commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu’s office alleging wrong implication in a case of assault and trespassing.

The family, which lives in Abdullapur Basti, also claimed that the police didn’t take any action on the complaint they had lodged against Yadwinder Singh, a financier from Kanchan Colony of Pakhowal Road area.

Key complainant Prabhjot Kaur, who reached the commissioner’s office along with her brother Manjinder Bhalla and other family members, said the Dugri police had on December 21 registered a first information report (FIR) against her.

She said her brother Manjinder besides Prince, Sukhdeb Singh, Inderpal Jandu, Johny Garg, Ricky and others have also been named in the FIR registered under the charges of trespassing and assault on the statement of her husband Yadwinder Singh.

Manjinder alleged that Prabhjot’s husband and in-laws had been harassing her for the past few years. “On December 18, I received a call from my sister Prabhjot, saying that her in-laws were thrashing her. On reaching Prabhjot’s house, we could hear her screams, but her husband did not open the main gate. We had to scale the boundary wall to rescue her, but in the meantime entered into a scuffle with her husband and his family members,” he added.

He claimed that he was assaulted and the accused had also tossed his turban, but the police did not take any action against them. “However, we later come to know that the police had registered an FIR against us,” Manjinder said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (headquarters) Harkamal Kaur later reached out to the protesters and assured them of action, following which they lifted the protest.