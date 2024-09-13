Ludhiana: Protesting PSPCL employees defer ‘mass leave’ after meeting with power minister

The protesting Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees announced on Friday to postpone their mass leave after a meeting with power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. The protesting Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees announced on Friday to postpone their mass leave after a meeting with power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. (HT File)

Secretary of power and other senior of officials were present at the meeting in Chandigarh.

The discussions addressed various issues and some circulars being were issued by the management.

The employees had been agitating over 15 demands, including compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of regular employees deceased on duty, martyr status to employees killed in fatal accidents while being on duty and cashless treatment facilities to injured employees.

Following the meeting, the management issued circulars addressing four key demands: revisions of dislocation allowance up to 5% of basic pay, hardship allowance, pay band for Group III employees, and an increment in nature of advance promotional benefits.

Technical Services Union president Ratan Mujari said, “I extend congratulations to all my fellow workers who contributed to the agitation. I apologise from the common people who bore the brunt of the strike.”Ea

Grievances pile up

According to PSPCL chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans, around 1,597 complaints were received at the Ludhiana central zone between Thursday midnight and Friday evening. He said nearly 800 of these were resolved.

Punjab State Electricity Boards Employees Federation division president Gurpreet Mehdoodan alleged, “After the technical staff joined the agitation on Thursday midnight, the department is assigning repairing tasks to clerical and other office staff, putting their lives at risk.”

He added, “Those who can’t even operate a switch are asked to tackle high tension wires.”

Since August 21, regular staff, both clerical and technical, have been on a ‘work-to-rule’ strike where they refused to perform besides their core duties.

Rishika Kriti

ludhiana@hindustantimes.com

