Ludhiana: PSPCL field staffers to get 10k safety tool kits

Punjab power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Sunday launched the distribution of 10,500 safety tool kits worth ₹12.60 crore among employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). The move is aimed at improving workplace safety for frontline power employees, officials said. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond distributing kits to employees in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The launch ceremony was held at the PSPCL office in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, in the presence of PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director Basant Garg, director (distribution) Inderpal Singh and other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Sond said that linemen, assistant linemen and other field staff work in challenging conditions throughout the year to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers.

“Power employees often perform their duties in extreme weather and hazardous conditions. Their safety cannot be compromised. The government is committed to providing them with the necessary equipment and support to carry out their work safely,” the minister said.

Sond pointed out that in previous years, accidents involving field staff were not addressed with the seriousness they deserved, resulting in the loss of several lives.

The minister urged employees to make regular use of the safety equipment and strictly adhere to prescribed safety protocols while working on electrical installations.

₹12,000 kit for each employee

PSPCL CMD Basant Garg said the corporation has procured 10,500 safety tool kits at a total cost of ₹12.60 crore, with each kit costing approximately ₹12,000. He said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve occupational safety and reduce accidents. Alongside the distribution of equipment, the PSPCL is also conducting regular training programmes to ensure employees are well-versed in the proper use of safety gear.

Each kit contains a range of protective and operational tools, including a canvas bag, pliers, screwdriver set, spanner set, ratchet set, neon tester, pole safety belt, safety helmet, voltage sensor, reflective jacket, safety goggles, rechargeable LED torch and safety gloves.

The event was hosted by Jagdev Singh Hans, chief engineer of Ludhiana central zone.