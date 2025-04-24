Ludhiana: PSPCL junior engineer held red-handed by while taking 30k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) junior engineer for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹30,000, said officials. The accused, Jasmel Singh, posted at PSPCL’s Roomi sub-division, was apprehended by the vigilance bureau while taking bribe. The spokesperson said a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act (HT File)

They said the accused, Jasmel Singh, posted at PSPCL’s Roomi sub-division, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

A spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest comes during investigation into a complainant lodged by a resident Deharka village in Jagraon sub-division.

According to the spokesperson, the complainant approached VB alleging that the JE had demanded the bribe for installing a power connection at his dairy farm.

The spokesperson said a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at the VB flying squad-1 police station at Mohali. The accused will be produced in a court on Thursday and investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.