Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: PSPCL junior engineer held red-handed by while taking 30k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2025 06:18 AM IST

Vigilance bureau said the arrest comes during investigation into a complainant lodged by a resident Deharka village in Jagraon sub-division; the complainant approached VB alleging that the JE had demanded the bribe for installing a power connection at his dairy farm

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) junior engineer for allegedly taking a bribe of 30,000, said officials.

The accused, Jasmel Singh, posted at PSPCL’s Roomi sub-division, was apprehended by the vigilance bureau while taking bribe. The spokesperson said a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act (HT File)
They said the accused, Jasmel Singh, posted at PSPCL’s Roomi sub-division, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

A spokesperson of the state VB said the arrest comes during investigation into a complainant lodged by a resident Deharka village in Jagraon sub-division.

According to the spokesperson, the complainant approached VB alleging that the JE had demanded the bribe for installing a power connection at his dairy farm.

The spokesperson said a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at the VB flying squad-1 police station at Mohali. The accused will be produced in a court on Thursday and investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
