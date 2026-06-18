Ludhiana: PSPCL outsourced staff resume indefinite stir, services take a hit

Consumer services across PSPCL offices in Ludhiana were affected on Wednesday after more than 300 outsourced employees resumed an indefinite strike, alleging that the power utility failed to honour its commitment to issue joining letters by June 15. Union leaders said employees would continue the agitation until their demands were addressed. (HT photo)

The strike has impacted operations at Suvidha Centres and several consumer-facing services across the central zone, including billing grievance redressal, faulty meter replacement, processing of new electricity connection applications, meter reading and complaint handling. Consumers visiting PSPCL offices on Wednesday reported difficulties in getting routine work completed.

The employees resumed the agitation from midnight on June 16 after the deadline for issuance of joining letters passed without any formal orders.

Under the banner of the Outsource Employees Federation Punjab, around 314 workers associated with Suvidha Centres, meter laboratories, stores, NCC, CRC and PESCO-linked operations across the central zone have joined the strike.

The workers had earlier withdrawn a protest after meetings with PSPCL management and Punjab government representatives in Patiala, where they were assured that eligible outsourced employees would be accommodated under departmental contracts based on qualifications, experience and internal examinations.

Union leaders said the management had committed to completing the process and issuing joining letters by June 15.

Federation president Davinder Pal Singh Sunni alleged that the corporation failed to fulfil its written assurance. “Despite the commitment that the process would be completed by June 15, no joining letters have been issued. The strike will continue until a concrete decision is taken,” he said. Residents reported delays in resolution of billing-related issues and other services that depend on outsourced staff.

PSPCL officials acknowledged that some consumer services had been affected but said efforts were being made to minimise inconvenience.Chief engineer (central zone) Jagdev Singh Hans said alternative arrangements had been put in place to ensure continuity of essential operations.

“The matter is under consideration at the competent level and we are hoping for an early resolution in the interest of both consumers and employees,” he added. Union leaders said employees would continue the agitation until their demands were addressed and announced plans to intensify the protest at PSPCL headquarters in Patiala in the coming days.