Ludhiana: PSPCL’s Aggar Nagar division office grapples with poor infra

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) Aggar Nagar division office, located on Ferozepur Road, continues to be plagued by poor infrastructure and the lack of basic amenities, causing inconvenience to hundreds of visitors on a regular basis. A view of stacked up documents gathering dust in the PSPCL Aggar Nagar division office in Ludhiana (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The facility, despite witnessing a heavy footfall of consumers who visit to pay bills, lodge complaints or inquire about services, remains in a poor upkeep. As a result, visitors often have to face inconveniences amid substandard amenities.

One of the major concerns is the lack of proper seating arrangements. Senior citizens and women visiting the various room numbers designated to specific officials are often seen standing in queues due to the absence of adequate chairs or benches.

“There is no place to sit. I had to wait for almost half an hour in the heat. Despite making several complaints, officials never pay any heed to these issues,” said Komal Narang, a local resident.

Drinking water facilities are equally poor. According to visitors, the installed water cooler is either non-functional or unhygienic, forcing them to step out in search of water. The washrooms, too, are in a filthy state, emanating foul smell, making them inaccessible and painting a grim picture of substandard services, the visitors added.

Moreover, the office space is cluttered with piles of stacked documents, gathering dust. Several electric equipment, cables wires and transformers are left abandoned within the premises, leading to corrosion.

Harman Singh, a local visitor, expressed his concerns, stating, “I had come here to resolve a billing complaint, but the space near the entrance of the office, meant for addressing such issues, is completely abandoned. Along with this, the staff are using it as a resting area, even during working hours. There’s no proper signage to guide visitors like me, who are not aware about which room to approach for a specific complaint redressal. It’s frustrating and disappointing, especially for a government office.”

When contacted, chief engineer of PSPCL’s central zone, Jagdev Hans, stated, “I have not received any complaints regarding the poor facilities at the office. I will look into the matter to ensure the convenience of every visitor.”