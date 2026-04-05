Ludhiana: PSPCL sets up control room to prevent crop fires triggered by faulty infra

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set up a control room and issued field advisories to prevent crop fire incidents caused by faulty or low-hanging power infrastructure during the dry harvest season. Helpline and advisories issued as dry conditions heighten fire risk during harvest. (Gurpreet Singh)

Officials said that even minor sparks from overhead conductors, transformers or GO switches can rapidly ignite dry standing crop or harvested wheat, resulting in heavy losses within minutes. Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said the control room has been integrated with all field divisions and teams have been directed to remain on high alert throughout the harvesting period. “Even a small spark can trigger major damage. Farmers should report faults immediately so that teams can respond on priority,” he said.

To ensure quick reporting and response, PSPCL has issued helpline numbers — 96461-06835, 96461-06836 and 1912.

Farmers can also share photographs and precise locations of faults via WhatsApp on 96461-06835, enabling field staff to act swiftly. Officials added that monitoring of electricity lines passing through agricultural areas has been intensified, especially in regions where combine harvesters are in operation and crop moisture levels have significantly dropped.

The power utility has also released a detailed advisory to minimise accidental fires. Farmers have been urged not to store harvested wheat under power lines, near transformers or close to GO switches, as sparks in such areas can instantly ignite dry produce.

They have further been advised to cut at least one marla of crop around transformers in advance and keep a 10-metre radius around field transformers moist to contain fire spread in case of sparking. Additionally, farmers have been cautioned against smoking near harvested crops, burning wheat residue close to electrical installations or allowing unauthorised handling of G.O. switches.

PSPCL has also recommended that combine harvesters be operated strictly during daytime