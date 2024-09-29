Ludhiana: PU issues third reminder to 68 colleges to clear affiliation dues

The director of sports at Panjab University (PU) sent a third reminder to 68 affiliated colleges across the state, urging them to clear their pending affiliation fees for the academic sessions 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. The letter warns that colleges failing to pay will face consequences, including withholding of cash prizes for players and being barred from participating in PU inter-college competitions and elections to the Panjab University Sports Committee (PUSC). SDP College in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to the fee structure as per PUSC official handbook, colleges with up to 500 students must pay ₹400 per academic session, those with 501-1000 students must pay ₹500, and institutions with over 1000 students need to pay ₹600.

Among the 21 colleges in Ludhiana district on the list are Baba Kundan Rural College of Education, DD Jain College Of Education, SCD Evening College, Guru Nanak College Of Education, Govind National College, Narangwal, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Civil Lines, Nightingale College of Education, Narangwal, Lajpat Rai DAV College, Jagraon, Nankana Sahib College Of Education Kot Ganga Rai, National College for Women, Machhiwara, SDP College for Women, Shri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, and others.

Shweta Dhand, principal of GHG Institute of Law for Women, Sidhwan Khurd, said, “We have not received the letter yet, and I was not aware of any pending dues. Upon checking, I found the college owes ₹400, which we will pay soon.”

A university official overseeing the issue noted, “These colleges have been repeatedly reminded to clear their dues. However, many of them have had low participation in university sports events over the years.”

Despite the delays, some colleges have already begun clearing their dues. Avtar Singh, principal of GTB College, Dakha, stated, “We paid our dues two days ago. The claim of low participation from colleges is incorrect. Last year, our students won two gold medals in inter-college games.”