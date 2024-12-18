Ludhiana: Punjab clinch overall trophy in 68th National School Games

Punjab claimed the title of overall champion at the 68th National School Games which concluded on Tuesday with a ceremony at Police DAV School. The event, attended by secretary of education Kamal Kishore Yadav, celebrated the outstanding performances of young athletes from across the country. Students performing during the closing ceremony at Police DAV School on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The games began on December 11 in which competitions were held in four sports: Netball (Under-17 boys and girls), Handball (Under-19 boys and girls), Judo (Under-19 boys and girls) and Karate (Under-14 boys and girls) across venues, such as the Government Senior Secondary Smart School (PAU), the Multipurpose Hall at Guru Nanak Stadium, and BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar.

District sports coordinator Kulveer Singh revealed that Punjab secured an impressive tally of 33 medals, significantly ahead of Delhi, which stood at number two, earning eight medals. Punjab’s athletes excelled in karate and judo, winning the most individual medals in these disciplines.

Yadav emphasised the transformative role of sports in shaping a healthy and disciplined society. He highlighted that combining sports with education fosters physical fitness, mental agility, and social harmony. “A healthy mind thrives in a healthy body, and sports instil coordination, duty, and discipline among students,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal praised the participation of over 3,000 athletes from various states, union territories, and organisations. Punjab’s dominance was evident across multiple events. In handball (Under-19 boys and girls), Punjab secured the first place, with Haryana and Himachal Pradesh following. Punjab also excelled in netball (Under-17 boys and girls), outpacing Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

In judo, Punjab topped both under-19 boys’ and girls’ categories, leaving Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Gujarat trailing. The karate events saw Punjab triumph in both under-14 boys’ and girls’ categories, ahead of Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana.

District education officer (Secondary) Dimple Madan, deputy DEO (Secondary) Jaswinder Singh and principal of Police DAV School Anu Verma were also present on the occasion.