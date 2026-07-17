Ludhiana: Punjab governor hands over job letters to over 1,000 youth

The Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday handed over the training certificates and appointment letters to more than 1,000 youth across Punjab during the convocation ceremony organised by the Sun Foundation on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day at the World Skill Campus of Excellence, Government ITI Campus, Gill Road, Ludhiana. The ceremony was presided over by union minister of state (independent charge) for skill development and entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary. (HT Photo)

The event, attended by over 3,000 participants, including trainees, industry leaders, employers, academicians and policymakers, was among the largest World Youth Skills Day celebrations held in Punjab. A total of 1,044 youth trained at Sun Foundation’s Multi Skill Development Centres (MSDCs) were awarded certificates, marking the culmination of their skill development journey and the beginning of their professional careers.

Punjab governor Kataria, who distributed the certificates, praised the foundation for its contribution to youth empowerment and employment generation. He said the organisation had emerged as a catalyst for change by equipping thousands of young people with industry-relevant skills and helping them secure dignified employment.

“The future of Punjab lies in the hands of skilled youth. Initiatives like these are not only creating jobs but also building confidence and self-reliance among young people,” Kataria said while congratulating the graduating trainees.

The ceremony was presided over by union minister of state (independent charge) for skill development and entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary. He lauded the organisation’s efforts in creating world-class training infrastructure and aligning courses with emerging industry requirements.

Chaudhary said “India is witnessing a transformation in workforce development and institutions such as Sun Foundation, playing a crucial role in ensuring that young people are prepared for future opportunities.” He commended rajya sabha member of parliament and Sun Foundation chairman Padma Shri Dr Vikramjit Singh Sahney for his sustained efforts in promoting skill-based education and employment.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Sahney said skill development and employment generation remain the most effective tools to combat unemployment, drug abuse and migration—three major challenges facing Punjab. He highlighted that Sun Foundation currently provides ‘Skill for Jobs’ training to more than 5,000 youth annually through its network of centres spread across the state.

“Every certificate awarded today represents a transformed life and a brighter future. Our objective is not merely to train youth but to ensure they find meaningful employment and become contributors to the economy,” he said.

Dr Sahney noted that thousands of trainees from Sun Foundation centres have already secured jobs in leading companies and organisations, including IndiGo Airlines, Taj Hotels, Marriott, Radisson, Shahi Exports, Avon Cycles, besides several firms in the manufacturing, healthcare and service sectors.

He emphasised that the foundation continuously redesigns its training programmes in consultation with industry stakeholders to bridge the gap between employer expectations and workforce skills. The focus, he said, remains on industry-linked, future-ready training that enhances employability in a rapidly changing job market.