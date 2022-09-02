Ludhiana | Punjab Khed Mela: 4,600 players display athletic skills on Day 2
According to the officials, while 4,100 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in Ludhiana for Punjab Khed Mela, around 500 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug of war
Around 4,600 under-17 players participated in the block-level games held on Friday on Day 2 of ‘Punjab Khed Mela in the district.
According to the officials, while 4,100 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in the district, around 500 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug of war.
In Khanna block, both boys and girls teams of Government Senior Secondary School Chakohi won the tug of war competitions.
Boys’ team of GSSS Rajewal secured the top position in kabaddi.
In Jagraon block, the Spring Dew School team won the kho-kho tournament and the boys’ team from Deharka village bagged the kabaddi championship trophy.
In Machhiwara block, both boys and girls teams of Moonlight School, Heddon Bet, recorded victory in kho-kho finals.
While the boys’ team of Orient Public School won the volleyball tournament, the girls’ team of Superior Word School bagged the volleyball championship.
The results of other blocks were being compiled till the filing of the report. Players will compete in the under-21 category on Saturday.
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi and MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Sidhu encouraged players before their tournaments and also lauded the winners.
Sidhu said indulging the youth of Punjab in sports would only save them from drug addiction.
Meanwhile, a few players were given first aid on the spot by a special team of doctors deputed by the local sports department. Players who had to wait for long for their matches were provided refreshments by the sports department.
The block-level games will conclude on September 7 following which district-level games will be conducted.
While district-level games will include a total of 22 games, 28 games have been included in the state-level competitions scheduled from October 10 to October 21.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
-
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
-
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
-
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
-
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics