Ludhiana | Punjab Khed Mela: 4,600 players display athletic skills on Day 2

Published on Sep 02, 2022 11:23 PM IST

According to the officials, while 4,100 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in Ludhiana for Punjab Khed Mela, around 500 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug of war

Players in action during the kabaddi match being played under Punjab Khed Mela at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Players in action during the kabaddi match being played under Punjab Khed Mela at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Around 4,600 under-17 players participated in the block-level games held on Friday on Day 2 of ‘Punjab Khed Mela in the district.

According to the officials, while 4,100 players registered themselves online for participation across 14 blocks in the district, around 500 players submitted offline forms for a total of six games, including volleyball, athletics, football, kabaddi, kho-kho and tug of war.

In Khanna block, both boys and girls teams of Government Senior Secondary School Chakohi won the tug of war competitions.

Boys’ team of GSSS Rajewal secured the top position in kabaddi.

In Jagraon block, the Spring Dew School team won the kho-kho tournament and the boys’ team from Deharka village bagged the kabaddi championship trophy.

In Machhiwara block, both boys and girls teams of Moonlight School, Heddon Bet, recorded victory in kho-kho finals.

While the boys’ team of Orient Public School won the volleyball tournament, the girls’ team of Superior Word School bagged the volleyball championship.

The results of other blocks were being compiled till the filing of the report. Players will compete in the under-21 category on Saturday.

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi and MLA (Atam Nagar) Kulwant Sidhu encouraged players before their tournaments and also lauded the winners.

Sidhu said indulging the youth of Punjab in sports would only save them from drug addiction.

Meanwhile, a few players were given first aid on the spot by a special team of doctors deputed by the local sports department. Players who had to wait for long for their matches were provided refreshments by the sports department.

The block-level games will conclude on September 7 following which district-level games will be conducted.

While district-level games will include a total of 22 games, 28 games have been included in the state-level competitions scheduled from October 10 to October 21.

Friday, September 02, 2022
