Ludhiana: Railway officials tightlipped over body run-over episode

Railway officials were tightlipped on Monday, a day after a train ran over a body near Middha Chowk in presence of Government Railway Police (GRP) officials. After the body was spotted, GRP officials had reached the spot for investigation when another train turned up, forcing the cops to get aside late Saturday evening. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. (PIcture only for representational purpose)

Senior divisional commercial manager Paramdeep Singh Saini said that the matter pertained to senior divisional operations manager Uchit Singhal. Singhal didn’t respond to multiple calls. The Ferozepur division also didn’t respond to questions sent via text.

Rishi Pandey, senior divisional security commissioner (Sr DSC), Ferozepur division, had on Sunday said that the body should have been removed before the train’s arrival. He had blamed the GRP, claiming that it was their responsibility to clear the tracks.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, SHO of the Ludhiana GRP station, had blamed the station superintendent, claiming that he should have stopped the train traffic.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The body has been kept in the mortuary at the civil hospital. SHO Jatinder Singh said, “The body was completely crushed. We haven’t been able to establish his identity.”