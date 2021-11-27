Ludhiana | Railway police to ramp up patrolling, surveillance

After a grenade blast near the Pathankot army camp, security was ramped up at the Ludhiana railway station on Friday.

The move comes after director general of police (DGP) Sanjeev Kalra issued directions to the effect at a meeting with senior railway police officials on November 24. The security protocols were put in place under the supervision of superintendent of police (SP) Amandeep Kaur.

Railway police officials carried out a checking at the platforms, within the trains and in the parking lots of the railway station. Dog squads were also enlisted to sniff out explosives and contraband. Passengers’ luggage was also thoroughly checked.

Inspector Jaskaran Singh said, “Patrolling on the tracks has been increased and teams have been deputed at the Ludhiana-Jagraon, Phillaur, Sahnewal and Goraya railway tracks. The station is under constant surveillance.”

Lone luggage scanner still non-functional

Despite increased surveillance, the lone baggage scanner at the Ludhiana railway station remains non-functional. The station has three entry points, but one luggage scanner, which usually remains defunct, adding to the railway station’s vulnerabilities.

On Friday, while passengers carrying huge luggage sacks were being frisked, the sacks themselves escaped scrutiny.

The railways personnel on duty said the machine has to be switched off time and again as it gets overheated.

Ludhiana station director Tarun Kumar said, “The machine was recently repaired by the maintenance department. However, I will get it re-checked on priority.”