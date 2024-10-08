Ludhiana: Railways to go tough on those shooting videos on tracks

Officials of the Northern Railways said they will ramp up action against people found performing stunts on the tracks and uploading videos of these events on social networking platforms. Railways officials say there has also been a rise in incidents of running trains being pelted with stones by miscreants. (HT Photo)

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) official, requesting not to be named, said a letter to this effect was issued in August.

According to officials, the move comes amid a spurt in videos showing people performing stunts on rail tracks surfacing online.

They said there has also been a rise in incidents of the running trains being pelted with stones in the area.

Officials said that these incidents pose safety risks to those making these videos threaten the safe and secure rail traffic.

“We have always taken a serious note of such incidents. Our cyber cell teams are always active on social media, scouting for such videos,” said RPF Firozpur Division security commissioner Rishi Pandey.

“We take strict action against those flouting rules,” he added.

In August, month a man from Jalalabad was booked under the Railways Act for allegedly performing stunts on a track and posting the video on his social media handle.

While DSC Pandey accepted that the cases of stone pelting were on the rise, he added that this also not a new phenomenon. Railways officials said making videos on tracks and station was a violation of the law and puts the safety of passengers at risk.

“This needs to be explained to the people who live close to the tracks and those who make such videos,” said an official.

In an incident in October 2022, a 30-year-old man who was performing stunts on a moving train met with a fatal accident and his head on a pole near Chava railway station in Khanna.

The incident was captured in a 17-second video.