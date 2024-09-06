Ludhiana: Realtor loses 27,000 to armed robbers in Daba

A realtor from Guru Gobind Singh Nagar was robbed at gunpoint at his office in Gill Colony, Star Road, Lohara. Two masked assailants barged into the office, while a third accomplice waited outside. The robbers threatened the realtor with a gun and swords, making off with ₹27,000 in cash. The entire incident was captured on the office’s CCTV camera. On Thursday at around 11 am, two masked men stormed into Paramjit Mehta‘s office in Lohara, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Following the complaint of 61-year-old Paramjit Mehta, the Daba police registered a case against three unidentified suspects. The FIR has been lodged under sections 304 (snatching), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of BNS, and the Arms Act.

Mehta, who runs a real estate business with his son Rahul, stated that he works in the office during the morning, while his son arrives in the afternoon. On Thursday at around 11 am, two masked men stormed into the office. One was armed with a sword, while the other carried a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon. They placed the gun on the table and demanded that he hand over the cash without resisting.

“I had some money in the pocket of my kurta, which I gave them. They then demanded my wallet, from which they took out the cash. Before fleeing, they warned me not to chase them,” said Mehta.

The victim also revealed that one of the robbers’ accomplices was waiting outside on a motorcycle. After taking the money, the trio escaped.

ASI Sohan Das from Daba police station said that robbers were captured on CCTV, but they were wearing masks. The motorcycle used for the crime had no rear number plate, and the front plate was covered. The police are trying to identify the assailants.