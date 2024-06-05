 Ludhiana realtor loses ₹4 lakh, iPhone to robbers - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana realtor loses 4 lakh, iPhone to robbers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2024 10:48 PM IST

While the case has been registered against unidentified accused, police suspect the miscreants could be acquaintances who knew the realtor was carrying cash

Three bike-borne masked miscreants robbed a realtor of 4 lakh and an Apple iPhone 11 after threatening him with a knife on 200 Foot Road in Dugri. Police filed a first-information report (FIR) in connection with the incident that happened on May 30.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harpreet Singh, 28, of Phase 2 of Dugri. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harpreet Singh, 28, of Phase 2 of Dugri. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While the case has been registered against unidentified accused, police suspect the miscreants could be acquaintances who knew the realtor was carrying cash.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harpreet Singh, 28, of Phase 2 of Dugri. Singh said that on May 30, he left the house at 11 pm to meet a business associate. He had 4 lakh in his scooter’s storage compartment. He stopped to see his uncle Pritpal Singh in Centra Green Colony.

The complainant said when he reached 200 Foot Road, three masked men were waiting for him and intercepted his way. The accused flashed a sharp-edged knife and threatened him. The accused snatched the scooter’s key, his phone and 800 from his pocket. They also took the cash from the scooter’s storage compartment. He said that the bike did not have registration plates.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, stated that the FIR has been registered under section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the police were scanning footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana realtor loses 4 lakh, iPhone to robbers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On