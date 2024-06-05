Ludhiana realtor loses 4 lakh, iPhone to robbers

Three bike-borne masked miscreants robbed a realtor of ₹4 lakh and an Apple iPhone 11 after threatening him with a knife on 200 Foot Road in Dugri. Police filed a first-information report (FIR) in connection with the incident that happened on May 30. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harpreet Singh, 28, of Phase 2 of Dugri. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While the case has been registered against unidentified accused, police suspect the miscreants could be acquaintances who knew the realtor was carrying cash.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harpreet Singh, 28, of Phase 2 of Dugri. Singh said that on May 30, he left the house at 11 pm to meet a business associate. He had ₹4 lakh in his scooter’s storage compartment. He stopped to see his uncle Pritpal Singh in Centra Green Colony.

The complainant said when he reached 200 Foot Road, three masked men were waiting for him and intercepted his way. The accused flashed a sharp-edged knife and threatened him. The accused snatched the scooter’s key, his phone and ₹800 from his pocket. They also took the cash from the scooter’s storage compartment. He said that the bike did not have registration plates.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, stated that the FIR has been registered under section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the police were scanning footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the accused.