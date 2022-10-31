Ludhiana records 2.6% spike in farm fires this year

With 100 new incidents on Sunday (October 30), Ludhiana has reported 658 farm fires so far this year, a spike of 2.6% from the 641 incidents reported in the corresponding period last year.

As many as 1,052 farm fires were reported from the district till October 30 in 2020 .

The city’s air quality index (AQI) continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category and stood at 282 on Sunday, worsening significantly from 172 on Saturday.

According to the national air quality index, the share of particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres (PM 2.5) was 183 on October 24 on the day of Diwali, whereas it was 172 on Saturday, 209 on Friday and 252 on Thursday, 291 on Wednesday and 302 on Tuesday.

The maximum of 102 incidents of stubble burning have been reported from Jagraon, followed by 68 cases from Samrala and 53 in Raikot.

A total 5,817 stubble burning incidents were reported from the district last year, while the count stood at 4,330 in 2020.

According to internal medicine specialist Dr Gaurav Sachdeva, the poor air quality has led to a sudden jump in the number of cases of naso-bronchial allergies, including COPD and asthma. While asthma is more common among children, teenagers and younger adults, COPD is more common in elderly people. The number of cases may further go up as the pollution level increases, he added.

“The smoke emanating from stubble burning aggravates the problem for patients. Winter too makes things worse for patients suffering from asthma, COPD and bronchitis,” said Dr Gaurav.

“Using mask, covering nose and face is helpful, but one shouldn’t stop or decrease asthma medication during this time. It is also advisable to rush patients to a chest diseases’ specialist if the severity of the allergy increases,” he added.