Ludhiana reels under multiple fire incidents, safety concerns mount

The city witnessed a day marred by multiple fire incidents, raising serious questions about safety measures and civic responsibility across the city. From an unauthorised dumping ground in Dugri Phase-2 turning into a fiery hazard to a devastating blaze engulfing a multi-storey building in Dal Bazaar, and a car catching fire in Jagraon, the incidents underscore the urgent need for stricter enforcement and proactive measures. Fire broke out in a pile of garbage lying in a vacant plot in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Residents of Dugri Phase-2 are up in arms after a vacant plot, long used as an unauthorised dumping ground, caught fire. Thick, black smoke billowed from the site for nearly two hours, causing significant alarm. Locals squarely blamed the municipal corporation (MC) for their inaction, stating that the continuous accumulation of garbage and dry waste had transformed the area into a dangerous zone. “Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have failed to clear the area, and now it has become a recurring nightmare for us,” lamented Jaskaran Singh, a resident of the area. Three fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames.

Dal Bazaar building ravaged by flames

In a more significant incident, a multi-storey building in the congested Dal Bazaar was ravaged by fire early this morning. The building, housing both a hosiery manufacturing unit and the residence of its owner, Amit, was quickly engulfed after the blaze started on the ground floor. Massive flames were visible from afar as the fire rapidly spread through the three-storey structure. Amit recounted the terrifying experience, stating, “We noticed the fire suddenly and had to rush out. The flames were uncontrollable.” The devastating fire resulted in the loss of household belongings and goods worth lakhs. The narrow lanes of Dal Bazaar posed a significant challenge for the fire brigade, forcing them to park approximately 500m away and battle the blaze using long hoses. It took firefighters over four hours to bring the situation under control. As a precaution, nearby houses were evacuated, preventing any casualties.

Car catches fire in Jagraon

Adding to the day’s fire woes, a car parked in the Moti Bagh area of Jagraon also suddenly caught fire. Locals reported seeing smoke emanating from the vehicle and promptly alerted the fire department. While the fire was brought under control, the front section of the car sustained extensive damage. The car’s owner, Dalip Singh, attributed the incident to the intense heat, stating that the vehicle had been parked outside his house since morning and likely overheated.

These multiple fire incidents have once again brought to the forefront the critical need for improved enforcement of fire safety regulations and more stringent monitoring of unauthorised dumping grounds throughout Ludhiana. Residents are demanding immediate action from the civic body to prevent such hazards and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Fire breaks out in PSPCL colony

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a ground located inside the PSPCL Power Colony in Sarabha Nagar, creating panic among residents. Upon seeing the flames, locals from the colony and nearby areas immediately informed the fire brigade.

According to locals, the fire erupted suddenly in the bushes spread across the ground. As soon as the blaze was spotted, residents gathered at the site and made initial efforts to extinguish the flames by bringing water from their homes. However, as the fire continued to spread rapidly, they quickly alerted the fire department.

Responding promptly to the emergency, the fire brigade dispatched three fire tenders to the spot. After nearly an hour and a half of strenuous efforts, firefighters managed to bring the situation under control. Several trees in the area were also reported to have been gutted in the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.