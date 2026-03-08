Ludhiana: Repairs begin at PSPCL’s crumbling Focal Point office

Nearly six months after structural deficiencies first raised alarm, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has finally initiated repair work at its Focal Point divisional office, where the deteriorating condition of the decades-old building had sparked safety concerns among employees and visitors. Executive Engineer (XEN) Sanjeev Jolly said the repair work has recently commenced and efforts are being made to ensure that routine operations continue smoothly. (HT Photo)

The renovation work commenced on January 5, months after sections of the building were flagged for urgent repairs following the collapse of the false ceiling at the office’s Suvidha Centre. The incident had exposed the fragile state of the structure and prompted calls for immediate intervention.

Despite the warning signs, the repair process remained stalled for months, drawing criticism from staff who continued to work inside the compromised premises.

The Focal Point office handles a substantial volume of consumer grievances and administrative tasks. The premises house two sub-divisional officers (SDOs), one executive engineer (XEN), and several supporting staff.

Officials estimate that the office witnesses a daily footfall of nearly 200 to 300 consumers seeking redressal for billing discrepancies, new electricity connections, faulty meters, and other power-related issues.

Workers currently engaged in the renovation say the condition of the structure is far worse than initially anticipated. Gurvinder Singh, a contractual labourer involved in the repairs, said extensive deterioration has been observed across multiple sections of the building.

“The condition of the building is extremely poor. Most of the ceilings have weakened and damaged sections have to be dismantled before fresh tiles can be installed. Repairing a single room takes nearly five days, and at least 10 to 15 more days of work remain,” he said, adding that the building is approximately 45 years old.

While restoration work has begun in several parts of the premises, the Suvidha Centre — where the ceiling collapse had first triggered safety concerns — is still awaiting major repairs.

Officials said the replacement of the damaged ceiling has already been sanctioned and work is expected to begin shortly, with completion likely within a month.

Consumers visiting the office say the ongoing construction has also led to inconvenience. Manpreet Singh, who had come to rectify a billing issue, said the repair activity has made movement within the premises difficult.

“Even earlier people had to wait for long hours because of the rush. Now with construction work underway, space has reduced further and it becomes harder to stand in queues or reach the counters,” he said.

Another visitor, Sukhdeep Singh, noted that the building’s deteriorating condition had been evident long before the repairs began.

“Earlier people were worried about the safety of the building. The ceilings looked damaged and there were visible leakages in several places. Now at least some work has started, though the construction causes inconvenience during office work,” he said.

Executive Engineer (XEN) Sanjeev Jolly said the repair work has recently commenced and efforts are being made to ensure that routine operations continue smoothly. “The work started only recently and so far the office is functioning without major disruption. We are ensuring that the construction activity does not hamper daily operations or cause undue inconvenience to consumers,” he said.