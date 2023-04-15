Ludhiana reports 21 new Covid-19 cases, 15 hospitalised so far

The Ludhiana district on Saturday reported 15 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total active case load to 138, with the patient count in isolation wards of government and private hospitals witnessing a rise in admissions. The data of March and April stated that no patient was admitted in the isolation wards of hospitals in Ludhiana for the last many months. (HT File Photo for representation)

As per the data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) department of health & family welfare Punjab, as of Saturday, 15 patients were admitted to isolation wards of hospitals, three in government and 12 in private hospitals.

Previously, it was in August 2020 when 16 patients were admitted in isolation wards of the government and private hospitals, more than the current number.

As per the official data, only one Covid patient was admitted to a hospital on March 9, there was no patient in hospitals on March 14, but it rose to three on March 16.

There was just one Covid patient admitted in a on March 21, 2 on April 1 and 6 on April 3.

As per the official data, no Covid-19 fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours. Amid the recent spurt, the positivity rate of Covid cases has reached 4.08%.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Ludhiana, 113,913 residents have tested positive, while 3,021 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

During this week, Ludhiana reported its third death due to Covid-19 this year. The first covid-19 death was reported on March 30 and the other on April 4.

“As of now, there is no need to panic, but we must be prepared as there has been a recent spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. Sampling is being done free of cost in all government-run health institutions. In case of any symptoms such as fever, cough, chills, fatigue, headache, sore throat, etc., one must isolate and report to the nearest facility and should get tested for the same,” civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur had said in an advisory earlier this month.