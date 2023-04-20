Ludhiana district logs 37 new Covid cases

The district on Wednesday reported 37 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 202. As per the official data, no Covid-19 causality has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The Ludhiana district on Wednesday reported 37 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 202. As per the official data, no Covid-19 causality has been reported in the last 24 hours. (PTI File Photo)

Amid the recent spurt, the positivity rate has reached 4.29%. Since the Covid outbreak in Ludhiana, 1,14,056 residents have tested positive, while 3,023 people have succumbed to the virus.

The district on Monday reported its fifth death due to Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease this year to five. The first Covid death of 2023 was reported on March 30.

