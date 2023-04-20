Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana district logs 37 new Covid cases

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The district on Wednesday reported 37 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 202. As per the official data, no Covid-19 causality has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The district on Monday reported its fifth death due to Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease this year to five. The first Covid death of 2023 was reported on March 30.

covid-19 death virus district ludhiana disease year
