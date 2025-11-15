Ludhiana reports 481 dengue cases, 7 more than last year

The number of dengue cases reported in Ludhiana this season has already surpassed the total cases recorded last year. While the district had reported 474 cases in 2024, this year, as of Friday, 481 cases have been confirmed. According to figures shared by the local health department on 8 November, 39 dengue patients were active, with 31 admitted to hospitals. (HT Photo for representation)

So far this month, 104 cases have been logged. October recorded 245 cases, September 104, August 16, July six, and June and May three cases each. The district has seen a steep rise in cases over the past three weeks, with 229 new cases reported since 25 October, when the total stood at 252.

Earlier this month, the health department identified 29 dengue hotspots across the district. According to district epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang, any locality reporting more than two cases is classified as a hotspot.

State health minister Dr Balbir Singh, during a visit to the city last week, said coordinated anti-dengue measures by the health department and district administration have been effective. He assured that cases are expected to decline further and directed authorities to intensify fogging and larval surveillance in all affected areas. The minister also noted that falling night temperatures would naturally help curb mosquito activity.

The minister has urged residents to clean and dry water-holding containers—such as flower pots, refrigerator trays, coolers, and tires—every Friday to prevent mosquito breeding. “Wearing full-sleeved clothing provides additional protection against mosquito bites,” he said.

