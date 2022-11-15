Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana resident booked for possession, sale of wild boars

Ludhiana resident booked for possession, sale of wild boars

Published on Nov 15, 2022 03:17 AM IST

The accused claimed that he rears and sells domestic pigs only; the forest department had received a complaint that the accused was involved in breeding and sale of wild boars

A resident of Dholewal, Ludhiana, was booked on Monday for selling and possessing wild boars. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Dholewal was booked on Monday for selling and possessing wild boars.

The accused has been identified as Khanna Kumar of Valmiki Mohalla, Dholewal.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the forest department had received a complaint that the accused was involved in breeding and sale of wild boars, following which they conducted a checking.

The accused claimed that he rears and sells domestic pigs only. The officials seized all his animals and sent the samples for checking. After investigation by forest and veterinary department officials, it was found that he was in possession of at least 60 wild boars.

Narinder Singh, forest range officer (wildlife) filed a complaint on November 13, following which an FIR was lodged under Sections 2, 39, 48 (A), 50 and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act.

