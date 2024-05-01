 Ludhiana resident loses ₹2.45 crore to fraudsters, 5 booked - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana resident loses 2.45 crore to fraudsters, 5 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 02, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, Rajeshwari and Captain Varsha; police are yet to identify the remaining four accused

The Daba police have booked seven swindlers of a gang for allegedly duping a city resident of 2.45 crore on the pretext of investing in policies for quick and huge profits.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dhanwant Singh said that the police have initiated a probe into the matter and the accused are yet to be arrested (HT File)
Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dhanwant Singh said that the police have initiated a probe into the matter and the accused are yet to be arrested (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, Rajeshwari and Captain Varsha. Police are yet to identify the remaining four accused.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A first-information report (FIR) was registered based on the complaint filed by Gurnam Singh of Lohara village.

The complainant stated that the accused convinced him to invest in various policies to deceive him and made him invest over 2.45 crore. He alleged that he did not get any returns and filed a police complaint on realising that he had been duped.

Police and the police registered a case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Daba police station.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dhanwant Singh said that the police have initiated a probe into the matter and the accused are yet to be arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana resident loses 2.45 crore to fraudsters, 5 booked
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On