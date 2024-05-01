Ludhiana resident loses 2.45 crore to fraudsters, 5 booked

The Daba police have booked seven swindlers of a gang for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹2.45 crore on the pretext of investing in policies for quick and huge profits. Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dhanwant Singh said that the police have initiated a probe into the matter and the accused are yet to be arrested (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, Rajeshwari and Captain Varsha. Police are yet to identify the remaining four accused.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A first-information report (FIR) was registered based on the complaint filed by Gurnam Singh of Lohara village.

The complainant stated that the accused convinced him to invest in various policies to deceive him and made him invest over ₹2.45 crore. He alleged that he did not get any returns and filed a police complaint on realising that he had been duped.

Police and the police registered a case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Daba police station.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dhanwant Singh said that the police have initiated a probe into the matter and the accused are yet to be arrested.