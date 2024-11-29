Ludhiana: Residents concerned over ‘non-functional’ garbage collection site

Residents of Jawahar Nagar Camp near Middha Chowk are being inconvenienced as the secondary garbage collection point has been non-functional. The static compactor installed at the site has been out of service due to some snag, leading to heaps of garbage piling up in the area. Ludhiana MC officials assured that efforts are underway to resolve the technical issues and restore waste management at the earliest. Meanwhile, residents await a permanent solution to the recurring problem. (HT Photo for representation)

Garbage collectors have been unable to pick household waste as they are forced to find alternative dumping sites. Civic officials admitted that the malfunctioning machinery has disrupted the garbage collection operation. “Until the compactor is repaired, we cannot manage waste disposal at this location,” said an official from the Municipal Corporation.

The static compactor, installed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) during the Congress regime, has faced issues since its inception. Initially, overhead wires obstructed garbage lifting and later the compactor was deemed under-capacity to handle waste from nearby areas.

Recently, former Congress councillor Mamta Ashu raised concerns over heaps of garbage at the site, questioning the efficiency of civic officials and local MLA Gurpreet Gogi. Gogi, in response, had directed officials to enhance the compactor’s capacity and restore functionality.

Congress leader Baljinder Singh Bunty took to social media, highlighting the plight of residents who are grappling with uncollected waste and its associated health hazards. Following this, AAP ward in-charge Kapil Sonu visited the site and coordinated with officials to allow temporary dumping at the location until repairs are completed.

MC officials assured that efforts are underway to resolve the technical issues and restore waste management at the earliest. Meanwhile, residents await a permanent solution to the recurring problem.