Ludhiana: Residents suffer as Bahadur Ke Road area chokes under sewage

Residents of the Bahadur Ke Road area have been at the receiving end of a failing sewerage system and dilapidated roads, which are often left covered under slush and sewer discharge. Residents of Bahadurke village are grappling with clogged sewerage and damaged roads in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The conditions worsen every monsoon and despite multiple complaints, little has materialised in terms of repairs works being carried out by the municipal corporation and gram panchayat.

Notably, the stretch of Bahadur Ke Road passing through the vegetable market comes under the jurisdiction of the civic body, while the portion from Manmohan Colony onward falls under the Bahadur Ke Village, which is governed by the gram panchayat.

An MC problem

The stretch under the civic body care lies eroded, with the inner lanes of the area being worse off. Even short spells of rainfall leaves behind puddles, while the road gets flooded after heavy showers. Sewerage discharge mixing with rainwater further accentuates the problems, leaving residents, commuters and local vendors to face the major brunt.

Balkaur Singh, a long-time resident near Bahadur Ke Road, expressed his concern over the persisting sewerage problem, saying, “I have lived here for a decade, and the issue has remained unresolved for several years. I urge the authorities concerned to take prompt action and address the matter.”

Chamkaur, another resident of the locality, echoed the sentiments, pointing out that the sewerage system in the area gets clogged often, causing immense inconvenience to the residents. He particularly emphasised the difficulties faced during rain rainwater and the discharge from overflowing manholes flooding the road.

Addressing the issue superintending engineer Ravinder Garg said, “awaited”

Village area no better off

The stretch of road from Manmohan Colony onward, which falls under Bahadur Ke Village, has residents grappling with clogged sewerage pipes and damaged roads as well. Residents have repeatedly flagged the gram panchayat’s alleged failure to carry out repairs.

Jatinder Singh, a resident of the village, expressed his concerns, saying the waterlogged roads make for a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies. He pointed out that many development projects have come to a standstill in recent years before urging the chief minister to allocate necessary funds to the gram panchayat so that they can undertake and complete development projects in the village.

Sukhwinder Singh, a panchayat member, spoke of the financial challenges faced by the gram panchayat. He alleged that the gram panchayat had ₹8.75 lakh in its account, but when the current state government came into power, the funds were taken back, leaving the panchayat without the necessary resources for development projects.

He added that they have submitted written appeals to the local member of legislative assembly (MLA), seeking financial support from the government for essential projects.