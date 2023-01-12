Ludhiana residents to shell out more for kites this Lohri

Due to an increase in the cost of raw materials, residents in the city will have to spend more to buy kites on this Lohri festival.

According to the shopkeepers, around 10% hike is seen in the price of kites and the sale was also affected due to extreme cold weather conditions this season.

A Daresi-based shopkeeper Ram Chander said, “this time, the price of kites has increased by 10 percent as compared to last year. Kites come from Rampur and Amritsar. Less craze for kites is seen in public due to cold weather, the sale of kites has also been affected.”

Another shopkeeper Sanjeev Khurana said, “This time, the demand for kites has not been met due to bad weather. Still, there is a craze for kites among the people, but the price of kites has increased.”

Sahil, who owns a kite shop, said that there are more than 100 types of different kites available in the market. The big kites are available from price range of ₹150 to ₹350.

Meanwhile, kites with photographs of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala are trending the most and are seen at every shop.

Ajay Raikot, 25, a local resident said, “I am a huge fan of Sidhu Moose Wala. I have purchased 10 kites with photograph of Sidhu Moose Wala. I am also a fan of Karan Aujla, so I bought few kites of his photo also.”

Apart from this, a lot of kites with flags of Canada and England were also seen in the market. There were many big kites with funny quotes on them trending in the market.

People asking for Chinese thread

Sham Lal, who has been making thread for the last 50 years in Daresi, told that with the introduction of plastic ( Chinese thread) in last four years, the craze of handmade thread had reduced in the people.

But this time, the demand as well as the price of the thread has increased. The thread, which used to cost ₹1,700 now comes at a price of ₹3,000 for a set of 10 reels, he said.

“Its demand was not met this time because most of the thread has gone to Bangalore. If the plastic door is completely abolished, then there is hope to see craze for handmade thread,” he added.