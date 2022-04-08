Ludhiana: Residents who dumped waste at councillor’s office booked for rioting, theft
A day after residents of Manjit Nagar dumped waste at the office of ward number 47 councillor Priya Kaira in Abdullapur Basti area, the Model Town police on Thursday booked four of them by name, along with other unidentified persons, for rioting, theft, and trespass.
The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Kaira’s personal assistant Deep Singh. The accused who have been named in the FIR dated April 6 are Dharminder Singh Neeta, Ramandeep Singh Sonu, Bholu, and Rocky.
Irked over clogged sewer lines and sewage accumulated on street number 2, 3 and 4, Manjit Nagar residents had dumped waste at the councillor’s office on Tuesday. A video of the act was also widely circulated on social media platforms. The residents said that the councillor had failed to resolve the issue for about four years, forcing them to live in unhygienic conditions. The councillor had slammed the residents for their act and said the work to install new sewer lines in the area got delayed due to imposition of model code of conduct ahead of the assembly elections.
In his complaint, Deep Singh mentioned that residents of Manjit Nagar created ruckus in the office by dumping waste, damaging furniture, using foul language against the councillor and making derogatory remarks. He claimed that the accused also took along a bag containing a councillor’s stamp, letter pad, and mobile charger among other items.
Investigating officer ASI Kulwant Singh said the FIR has been registered under sections 380 (theft), 451 (house-trespass), 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 160 (whoever commits an affray) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.
The police are investigating the case and no arrest has yet been made, said the cop.
Residents stage protest against ‘false’ FIR
Expressing resentment over the “false” FIR registered on the complaint of councillor’s personal assistant, residents of Manjit Nagar carried out a protest march from their area till Atam Nagar police post on Thursday.
The protesters said that the councillor has levelled baseless allegations on them as they had gone to complain against the choked sewer lines and no theft or rioting was done at the site. They demanded a police inquiry into the allegations before taking any action against them.
Model Town SHO Madhu Bala, who also reached the spot, said the residents claimed that a false FIR has been registered against them. The police are inquiring into the matter and CCTV footage of the councillor’s office will also be checked, she added.
-
Congress leader’s murder: Second accused arrested, family cremates body in Ludhiana
Police on Wednesday arrested the second accused wanted in the murder case of Congress' ward number 12 president Mangat Ram. Joint commissioner of police (Rural) Ravcharan Brar visited the family members of the victim, who were reluctant to cremate the body till the arrest of all the accused, and pacified them. The family agreed to the postmortem examination and cremated the body on Thursday. Ranjit Bajaj is Ranjit Bajaj.
-
Punjab labourer shot at in yet another targeted attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama
A migrant labourer from Punjab was injured after he was shot at by suspected terrorists in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. “Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma son of a resident of Pathankot, Banarasi Das,” a police spokesperson said. On Sunday, two migrant labourers were also injured after they were shot at by terrorists in Pulwama.
-
Drug overdose claims another life in Ludhiana
A cattle trader died of suspected drug overdose in Bahlolpur village of Machhiwara and Balbir's body was found in front of a dera run by a transgender, police said on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Balbir Singh, 34, of Shatabgarh village. It is the second death due to suspected drug overdose in the past three days. In the evening, they found Balbir Singh lying unconscious in front of the dera of Renu Mahant.
-
Akansh Sen murder: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking transfer of the probe into the 2017 murder of a relative of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Akansh Sen, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The plea was from Ramanjit Kaur, whose son Balraj Singh Randhawa is an accused in the case and a proclaimed offender. She had approached the high court in 2017.
-
Ludhiana mayor, MC chief for strict action against forest department for ‘damaging’ waterfront project
The Ludhiana municipal corporation and the district forest department have come to loggerheads after the latter demolished the seating area, walking and cycle tracks built within one-metre radius of trees at the Sidhwan Canal waterfront project (phase 1) in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday. “The walking and cycle tracks have been damaged at multiple points and this has resulted in loss to the public property,” he added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics