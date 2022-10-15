Ludhiana restaurant brawl case: Bathinda MTP Bindra, son, nephew get bail

A local court on Friday granted bail to Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, his son Manmeet Bindra and nephew Gurkirat Bindra in the high-profile Baklavi Restaurant brawl case.

Bindra had surrendered before the bureau of investigation in Mohali on Wednesday after evading arrest for two months. Manmeet and Gurkirat had surrendered before a court on September 15.

The court of duty magistrate Rajbeer Kaur had on Thursday given one-day remand of SS Bindra to the police. He was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Mannu Mittu on Friday, who granted bail to the trio after hearing arguments.

Praupkar Ghuman, counsel to Bindra, said police have removed Section 307 (attempt to murder) from the FIR after a board of doctors opined that injuries to the complainant were not life threatening.

Ghuman said they are also requesting for removal of Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act, as police probe has found that the weapon mentioned in the FIR is licensed and did not have a cartridge at the time of the incident.