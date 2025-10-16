Ludhiana: Revenge behind attack on bank manager; four arrested, say cops

The firing on a bank manager, Vishal Bansal, in Feroze Gandhi Market on September 25 was orchestrated by a shopkeeper whose mother died in a mishap involving the car of the banker two years ago, police said on Wednesday. Four persons have been arrested while one remains at large, officials said. A .32-bore pistol used in the attack has also been seized. One of the accused in police custody in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused include Deepak Mehra, owner of an air-conditioner repair shop near Basti Jodhewal, Mohammad Shafiq Alam Ansari, Lalit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar. Their accomplice, identified only as Bunty, is still being hunted.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said Deepak Mehra was behind the conspiracy who allegedly sought revenge against Bansal as the banker’s car had fatally struck Mehra’s mother in Lalton two years ago. “Unable to overcome his grudge, Mehra plotted the attack and roped in his associates to carry it out,” he said.

During interrogation, Mehra reportedly confessed to planning the attack as retaliation. He recruited his employee Ansari, who then involved Lalit Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Bunty. The hit was reportedly agreed upon for ₹2 lakh, with Mehra paying ₹70,000 in advance to Ansari. Bunty, the gunman, procured the weapon from Bihar.

The police said Mehra had shown the target to the hired assailants 10 days before the attack. On September 25, the accused arrived at Feroze Gandhi Market on two motorcycles. Bunty fired at Bansal as he exited his office, hitting him in the arm while another bullet missed the target.

An FIR was registered at division number 5 police station immediately after the incident. Inspector Avtar Singh, in-charge of the CIA staff, confirmed that Mehra, Lalit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar were initially arrested. Following leads provided by the accused, Ansari was apprehended on Wednesday and the pistol used in the attack was recovered.

The police added that the road accident case against Bansal, which triggered the attack, is still under trial with a chargesheet already filed in court. A hunt is on for the arrest of Bunty. The police are also investigating to know the past criminal record of the accused.