Ludhiana: Revenue department holds camp for pending mutation cases

Special camps for registration of pending mutation cases were organised by district revenue department at Bachat Bhawan, District Administrative Complex, Ferozepur Road, here on Saturday. Cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa during a special camp held for registration of pending mutation cases in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa attended the camp and said that the aim of the drive was to clear the backlog of mutations and serve the people, assuring them transparent service delivery.

On this occasion he was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi and Daljit Singh Grewal, deputy commissioner Ludhiana Surabhi Malik and SDM Harjinder Singh, among others.

Minister said that reforms were being brought by the department to ensure hassle-free delivery of the services and minimise the inconvenience. He categorically said that any negligence would not be tolerated and erring officers and employees would face action.

He said that the revenue department had already issued a helpline number 8184900002 for filing complaints regarding the functioning. The NRIs can also register their complaints on 9464100168.

Jimpa said that the Punjab Government had recently launched “Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar” scheme to provide doorstep delivery of 43 administrative services including certificates of birth and deaths, income, residence, caste, pensions, electricity bill payments and others. He said that the citizens can avail the services by calling a helpline number 1076 and by scheduling an appointment at their convenience.