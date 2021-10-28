Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana road mishap: Speeding car mows down teenaged cousins
Ludhiana road mishap: Speeding car mows down teenaged cousins

The boys, aged 14 and 15, were standing on the divider waiting for a chance to cross the road when the speeding vehicle ran them over and immediately hit a car coming from the opposite direction near Gopalpur village in Ludhiana; the occupants of the car were unhurt in the mishap
The Ludhiana Police said that the driver of the speeding car fled the spot, leaving his car on the road after the mishap. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:20 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A speeding car mowed down two people near Gopalpur village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Wednesday.

The victims are Manjit Kumar, 15, and his cousin, Mithun Kumar, 14, of Kila Raipur.

The boys were standing on the divider waiting for a chance to cross the road when the vehicle ran them over and immediately hit a car coming from the opposite direction. The occupants of the oncoming car escaped unhurt.

After the incident, the driver, Lakhwinder Singh of Patiala, fled the spot, leaving his vehicle on the road.

The complainant, Manoj Paswan, said that his son, Manjit, and nephew, Mithun, collected plastic bottles, polythene, cardboard and other trash from roadsides and sold it to scrap dealers. Mithun died on the spot, while passersby rushed Manjit to the hospital where succumbed to his injuries.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code.

