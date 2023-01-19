Ludhiana: Roadways contractual workers accuse AAP government of not fulfilling demands

The contract workers’ union of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC has accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government of not fulfilling their demands, including to regularise their services agreed upon on December 19 in a meeting with Vijay Kumar Janjua, chief secretary, Punjab.

Punjab president of the contractual employees Resham Gill said the government is not fulfilling the demands, including creating a policy to secure the jobs of contractual employees, reinstate the dismissed employees, and implement the salary hike.

Resham said, “chief secretary asked the department to implement the salary hike in a month and to take action within a month of the evidence of illegal recruitment. But even after a month, the demands of contractual employees of the transport department are still pending.”

“None of the demands have been resolved by the department. On the contrary, the workers are being harassed,” Resham said.