Ludhiana: Robbers posing as customers loot 3 lakh from mobile shop

At least three bike-borne robbers on Friday afternoon looted ₹3 lakh from a mobile shop in King Enclave, Ferozepur Road, while posing as customers, officials said. Sarabha Nagar SHO Neeraj Chaudhary said efforts were on o track down the other accused. (HT Photo)

They added that the shopkeeper managed to nab one of the accused, who was later formally arrested after being handed over to the police. The other two robbers escaped from the spot and efforts are being made to arrest them, police said.

On being informed, the Sarabha Nagar police reached the spot and arrested the accused, whose name is yet to be made public.

Police said they are questioning the arrested accused to identify and apprehend his aides.

According to the officials, the robbers arrived at the mobile shop owned by one Harpreet Singh, claiming that they wanted to buy a phone cover.

While one of the accused stayed outside on the bike, the other two came into the shop.

As Harpreet turned to fetch the mobile covers, the accused who was stationed outside pulled down the shop’s shutter, trapping the shopkeeper inside with two robbers.

Harpreet alleged the accused brandished a sharp-edged weapon and threatened him. He said the robbers forced him to hand over the cash from his drawer. Harpreet claimed that one of the accused stumbled during the getaway attempt.

“I pleaded with them not to take the money, but they did not listen. When one of them fell, I gathered my courage and caught him. I defended myself with the weapon they had brought,” Harpreet said.

Sarabha Nagar station-house officer (SHO) Neeraj Chaudhary confirmed that one of the robbers has been arrested and efforts are underway to track down the other two.