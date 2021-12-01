Ludhiana: Row erupts over name of CMCH’s cardiology centre

A section of employees of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and a faction of the Christian community have raised objections over the cardiology centre at the institute being named after industrialist-cum-philanthropist NC Gupta and accused director Dr William Bhatti of ignoring the constitution of the institution. The protestors on Tuesday led by Avinash Kumar, Samson Dogar and Raman Kumar carried out a candle march at Kalvari Church, CNI.

Samson Dogar, a member of the Christian community, said, “Our continuous objections against naming any department after a donor or a philanthropist has failed to elicit a response from the director. We have tried to explain our point of view to Dr Bhatti and informed him that as per the constitution of CMCH, Ludhiana Society Clause Number 12 of the Memorandum of Association, the society shall not accept any gift, grant or benefit of any kind which carries with it any condition or obligation. However, the CMC constitution was ignored by accepting donations and changing the name after the donor.”

It all started when the renovation of the cardiology centre was discussed at the administrative committee meetings of CMCH. However, a resolution regarding renaming the centre was never adopted, added Dogar.

On the other hand, Dr Bhatti slammed his critics and asked them to shun their regressive propaganda and work for the betterment of the medical institute. He said that residents of Ludhiana have always risen above religion, cast or creed and donated generously for the development of the institution and putting a name on the wall was a gesture of paying gratitude to the philanthropist and in no manner a violation of minority institution and it was not done under any condition or obligation.

He said that 127 years ago, Ludhianvis had welcomed Dr Edith Mary Brown, founder of the institute, with open arms. From monetary help to offering their land, residents had made a huge contribution in establishing the prestigious medical institution.

“Similarly, in the tough times of the first and second Covid wave, generous people came forward and contributed. City-based NGOs also donated wholeheartedly to establish a level- 2 Covid facility. If we are expressing our gratitude by merely writing their name, it is not an infringement of the medical institute’s constitution,” said Dr Bhatti.

The premier and oldest healthcare institution of the state is a Christian minority Institution which was established by English missionary Dr Edith Mary Brown in 1894.

Contention

A press release issued by the protesting group in the evening stated that junior doctors’ salaries and retired employees’ pensions have not paid for four to six months. The number of patients has reduced drastically, as there has been an exodus of doctor’s and other staff. The staff feels alienated and are victimised by the director as he listens only to his closed coterie.

The release further stated that the Christian community has been sparring with Dr Bhatti since April 2021 as the CMC administration had reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a renowned knitting yarn group of the city, which has been pushing for three different departments to be named after it.