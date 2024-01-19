Ludhiana: Safety of commuters hangs in balance at Buddha Nullah bridges

The bridges along Buddha Nullah are in a state of disrepair and posing safety threats to the commuters, showcasing the municipal corporation’s apathy. Commuters crossing the damaged bridge on Buddha Nullah located in Shivpuri area in Ludhiana. (HT)

According to officials, there are a total of 28 bridges along Buddha Nullah, including those along Tajpur, Tibba Road, Madhavpuri, near Kirpal Ashram, Shivpuri, and near Chand Cinema, and many of them are in deplorable conditions—some lacking safety walls, railing pipes, and others exhibiting significant cracks, rendering them unsafe.

The bridge near Shivpuri, in particular, exhibits alarming conditions with visible cracks. Despite being declared unsafe months ago, no action has been taken by the department to close the bridge or implement safety measures.

Additionally, the century-old bridge near Chand Cinema, now under the jurisdiction of the public works department, awaits an upgrade that was initiated by the municipal corporation a few months ago. Despite being closed for around two years, the renovation work is yet to commence.

The bridge located at the backside of the Dairy Complex on Tajpur Road also faces deterioration, with missing safety walls on both sides. Stray cattle frequently obstruct commuters, leading to accidents during night hours.

Rahul, a resident of Tajpur road, expressed concern, stating, “The bridges on Tajpur Road are in poor condition. Most of them lack safety walls on one side, posing a significant risk to commuters, especially during dark hours when street lights are often non-functional.”

Residents from the Central constituency highlighted the poor condition of bridges near Madhavapuri, Sundar Nagar, and Kirpal Ashram, emphasising the need for authorities to prioritise strengthening these structures over investing in other projects.

Gaganpreet Singh, a city resident, said, “There is a lackadaisical attitude towards commuter safety, especially considering the deplorable condition of several bridges on Buddha Nullah. The department should either close the extremely unsafe bridges or divert traffic to alternative routes to prevent accidents.”

Officials’ take

Executive engineer Arvind Aggarwal assured, “Bridges near Madhavpuri and Kirpal Ashram under the Central constituency are proposed for upgrades. The detailed project report is underway, and approximately ₹2 crore will be allocated for each bridge.”

Executive engineer Sanjeev added, “Three bridges under the North constituency, including the Shivpuri area, the bridge near the static compactor near Chand Cinema, and the third bridge of Kundanpuri, will undergo upgrades costing approximately ₹5 crore. Proposals for the beautification of five other bridges are in process, and tenders for the project will be allotted soon.”