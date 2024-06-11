Ludhiana: Sangowal resident held with illegal pistol

The anti-narcotic cell –1 of police commissionerate on Tuesday arrested a resident of Sangowal village with an illegal weapon. The police have seized a .32-bore country-made pistol and four bullets. The Sangowal resident was arrested with an illegal pistol by Ludhiana police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, is a driver by profession. The accused told police that he had rivalries with multiple people and bought the pistol for self-defence.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the accused was arrested from Geetika Valley following a tip-off. The accused is already facing trial in five criminal cases in Ludhiana and Patiala.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar Police station. Jaswinder was produced in a local court on Tuesday and sent to one-day in police custody for questioning.