 Ludhiana: Sangowal resident held with illegal pistol - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
Ludhiana: Sangowal resident held with illegal pistol

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2024 10:17 PM IST

The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, is a driver by profession and told police that he has rivalries with multiple people and bought the pistol for self-defence

The anti-narcotic cell –1 of police commissionerate on Tuesday arrested a resident of Sangowal village with an illegal weapon. The police have seized a .32-bore country-made pistol and four bullets.

The Sangowal resident was arrested with an illegal pistol by Ludhiana police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The Sangowal resident was arrested with an illegal pistol by Ludhiana police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, is a driver by profession. The accused told police that he had rivalries with multiple people and bought the pistol for self-defence.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the accused was arrested from Geetika Valley following a tip-off. The accused is already facing trial in five criminal cases in Ludhiana and Patiala.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar Police station. Jaswinder was produced in a local court on Tuesday and sent to one-day in police custody for questioning.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Sangowal resident held with illegal pistol
