Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
Ludhiana: Sangrur couple duped of 10L: Immigration firm’s licence cancelled

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 14, 2024 05:50 AM IST

A day after a Sangrur couple climbed atop a water tank near Ishmeet Singh Chowk in Model town Extension to push for action against an immigration firm, the district administration on Tuesday cancelled the company’s licence.

The couple alleged that the firm, Global way Immigration, had duped them of 10 lakh.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC general) Major (retd) Amit Sareen said the action has been taken following “multiple complaints” against the firm. The ADC added that the firm’s licence was suspended in the past for two months for similar reasons. The firm’s owner was given a chance to record his statement but failed to appear before the officials concerned. A warning was also issued that in case of non-appearance, his licence would be cancelled permanently.

Sareen added that the firm was issued a licence on October 23, 2020, which was valid up to October 22, 2025.

Hardeep Singh of Dhuri of Sangrur, and his wife Amandeep Kaur, had climbed atop a water tank on Monday. The complainant said the immigration firm had demanded 26 lakh to secure visas of England for them. He added that the firm asked for 10 lakh in advance, which he paid via a bank transfer. He alleged that the firm kept delaying the process and later refused to refund the money.

Sangrur police are also investigating the matter.

Follow Us On