Ludhiana: Sanitary worker booked for stealing 3 lakh from gym

The police have booked a sanitary worker for allegedly stealing ₹3.05 lakh from a gym by barging into it by breaking open the door installed at the rooftop of the building on Ferozepur Road.

The victim said that when he scanned the CCTVs, he found the sanitary worker of the building was caught on the camera stealing the cash drawer. He informed the police after that. (iStock)

On the complaint of manager of the gym Sunil Kumar of Maharaj Nagar, the division number 5 police registered a case against the accused, identified as Mallu.

Sunil stated that on Saturday, at around 6:10am, he reached the gym and found the cash drawer missing. The empty drawer was lying on the rooftop of the building.

The victim said that when he scanned the CCTVs, he found the sanitary worker of the building was caught on the camera stealing the cash drawer. He informed the police after that.

ASI Iqbal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

