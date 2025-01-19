Ludhiana: Sarpanch among 16 booked on attempt to murder charges

The Hathur police registered a case on attempt to murder charges against 16 accused, including the sarapanch of Kamalpura village, for allegedly attacking a police team in the village, officials said. Police said they are questioning the accused to find out their motive behind the carjackings in Ludhiana and Bathinda. (HT File)

The development comes a day after cops out to arrest suspected carjackers were attacked, resulting in injuries to four police personnel, including a station-house officer (SHO) and a sub-inspector.

During the raid, the Sadar police nabbed two accused, Simarjeet Singh and Manjinder Singh, who are facing trial under unlawful activities and murder bid charges.

Police said the accused tried to aid the arrested miscreants free custody, but failed.

Mandeep Singh alias Gogu Baba, sarpanch, panchayat member Pamma, Simarjit Singh, Harjit Singh alias Totu and 12 of their unidentified aides have been booked.

In his complaint, Marado police post in-charge sub-inspector Tarsem Singh said the police Friday nabbed Manjinder Singh in connection with a carjacking incident.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police conducted a raid in Kamalpura. The police team arrested Simrajit Singh.

He said Simarjit called on his aides, who attacked the police team in a bid to free the accused. The sub-inspector alleged that Simarjit flashed a sharp-edged weapon he had hidden under his clothes and attacked him. Tarsem Singh suffered injuries to his hand when he tried to block it. The accused also attacked Sadar SHO inspector Harshvir Singh.

Simarjit is already facing trial in a weapons case registered at the Ramdas police station in Amritsar Rural on May 21, 2017. Manjinder is wanted in a murder case. The accused had allegedly robbed a car near Sangowal village on January 14 and robbed another car in Bathinda the next day. A case was registered under Sections 132, 221, 262, 263, 115(2), 118(1), 109, 324(4), 127(1), 191(3), 190 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Hathur police station.