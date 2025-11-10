Ludhiana: School bus runs over delivery boy in Dugri, vandalised by family

A 21-year-old delivery boy lost his life after being run over by a speeding school bus near Jain Mandir Chowk in Dugri on Sunday afternoon. The incident sparked chaos in the locality after the victim’s grieving family vandalised the school bus, accusing the driver of reckless driving. The damaged bus in Dugri. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Jatin Kumar, who worked as a delivery agent for a private company. According to eyewitnesses, Jatin was on duty when a private school bus hit his bike. He sustained critical injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital by the driver and nearby shopkeepers, where doctors declared him dead.

Jatin’s family members reached the site and damaged the bus. The driver, fearing mob fury, fled from the scene. The vandalism led to heavy traffic congestion and panic in the market area.

A police team led by ASI Dharmendra Singh reached the spot and brought the situation under control after pacifying the angry family. The police assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused driver.

“The body has been sent for postmortem, and a case has been registered. The absconding driver will be arrested soon,” ASI Dharmendra Singh said.

After the mishap, a number of delivery boys gathered at the company’s office seeking compensation for the family. The delivery boys stated that they work hard to run their family. Delivery agents are vulnerable to road mishaps, they said, adding that they have no social security despite the high risk.