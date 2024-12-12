Ludhiana: School ops hit as non-teaching staff continue pen-down strike

School operations across the state came to a standstill as the non-teaching staff working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) continued their strike that started on December 4. The union raised concerns over salary cuts for 576 employees. (HT File)

According to the officials at schools, critical projects such as PM ScHools for Rising India (PM SHRI), Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) and Aapar IDs are on hold and school development grants are stuck at the district level.

The employees are demanding regularisation of jobs and salaries on par with regular staffers. Leaders of staff unions refused to end the protest till they get written assurances from the state government. “We have been misled twice before with verbal promises. This time, we want everything in writing,” said Rajinder Singh, general secretary of SSA/MDM Non-Teaching Employees Union.

Union’s state president Kuldeep Singh said while teaching staff hired alongside them in 2018 were regularised, non-teaching employees were left out.

“Despite eight meetings with cabinet ministers, no resolution has been reached. In March, a cabinet sub-committee approved our demands, but nothing has been done since,” he added.

The union raised concerns over salary cuts for 576 employees and lack of perks and other benefits under the 2022 regularisation policy.

“How can two people in the same role get different salaries? Universalisation of pay is essential,” said Vishal Kumar, an MIS co-ordinator from Ludhiana.

State education officials say the 2022 regularisation policy was offered, which was rejected by the employees.

“Under this policy, job security is ensured till 58 years but lacks perks and pension benefits. If teaching staff were regularised under the 2018 policy, why not us?” lamented Rajinder Singh.

Director general of school education Vinay Bublani said the state has made recommendations to the Centre regarding pay issues and no decisions are pending at the department level.

He said an officers’ committee has been proposed to address the demands.