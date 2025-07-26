Ludhiana: School principal booked for ‘manhandling’ pupil’s parents

The Haibowal police have registered a case against the principal of a private school located on Chuharpur Road in Rajan Estate, following allegations of manhandling a student’s parents. The complaint was lodged by Mohit Kumar Verma, a resident of Sarpanch Colony in Balloke village, who accused the principal of pushing his wife and behaving aggressively during a confrontation. The police have stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on the findings. (HT photo for representation)

According to Verma, his two daughters are enrolled at the school. On Wednesday morning, he noticed that his elder daughter and a group of other students were standing outside the school premises. Upon asking them, he was told that they had arrived a few minutes late and were therefore denied entry. While his younger daughter had been allowed inside, the elder one was left standing outside the gate along with others, unsupervised and without any security arrangement.

Verma said that later in the day, he along with his wife went to the school to speak with principal Jagjeev Parmar. Verma alleged that during the discussion, the principal not only argued with them but also pushed his wife out of her office and threatened them.

The police have registered an FIR against principal Jagjeev Parmar under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant sub-inspector Ravi Kumar, the investigating officer, confirmed that an inquiry is underway. Responding to the allegations, principal Parmar denied the charges, calling them “false and baseless.” She claimed that the students were not denied entry and that the school gate was open, as several parents were present to deposit fees. Parmar further alleged that the parents created a ruckus in the reception area, snatched her mobile phone and attempted to damage school property before being escorted out.

