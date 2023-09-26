News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: School van crushes toddler to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana: School van crushes toddler to death in Machhiwara

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 26, 2023 10:31 PM IST

The alarming incident occurred when the toddler stepped outside his house with his mother to welcome his elder brother home from school

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a school van in Pawat village of Machhiwara on Tuesday.

The toddler, identified as Manjot Singh, was rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. (HT Photo)
The toddler, identified as Manjot Singh, was rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors declared him dead on arrival. (HT Photo)

The alarming incident occurred when the toddler stepped outside his house with his mother to welcome his elder brother home from school. He was crushed under the van when the school van driver started his vehicle after dropping the deceased’s brother.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The driver of the school van managed to escape from the spot following the incident.

The toddler, identified as Manjot Singh, was rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Sharing further details, Machhiwara police station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Santokh Singh said the victim’s elder brother is a nursery student. His brother stepped out of their home to welcome him back from school with their mother. The woman stepped up to help her elder son step down from the school and the van driver recklessly drove away, failing to notice the presence of the young child, resulting in him being crushed under the rear tire of the van.

The victim’s father is currently in Dubai and the grief-stricken family are awaiting his return to complete the toddler’s last rites.

The distressing incident has left the child’s mother inconsolable to the point where she was unable to provide a statement to the police at the moment.

The SHO added that probe officials will register a first information report (FIR) after recording the statement of other family members of the toddler.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out