Ludhiana: Schoolgirl jumps from flyover in suicide bid

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 04, 2025 05:10 AM IST

The girl, a resident of Guru Ram Das Nagar, Tajpur Road, Ludhiana, is a school student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)

A 16-year-old girl allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off a flyover near Sherpur on Friday afternoon. The girl, who sustained multiple fractures, was rushed to the hospital by onlookers.

According to witnesses, she jumped off the flyover near Sherpur in Ludhiana, prompting a crowd to gather at the scene. Bystanders found her mobile phone and used it to contact her family. She was rushed to the civil hospital. (HT Photo)

The girl, a resident of Guru Ram Das Nagar, Tajpur Road, is a school student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). According to witnesses, she jumped off the flyover, prompting a crowd to gather at the scene. Bystanders found her mobile phone and used it to contact her family. She was rushed to the civil hospital.

The hospital authorities confirmed that the girl was brought in a critical condition. After receiving primary treatment for her injuries, her condition was stabilised. Family members later transferred her to the ESIC hospital. The police have initiated an investigation after reaching the spot.

