Ludhiana schools participate in Shiksha Saptah 2024

Shiksha Saptah (Education Week), an annual initiative aimed at promoting awareness and celebrating the importance of education in India, is being celebrated in the schools of the district which commenced on July 22 and will end on Monday, as directed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road taking part in sports activities during the Education Week celebrations in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

DAV Public School BRS Nagar Principal JK Sidhu said, “We involved the students of all the classes on Day 1 - TLM day, the students of nursery to class second on day 2 - FLN day. On Wednesday, approximately 600 students participated in DAV cluster level sports tournaments held in the school. In addition, indigenous games were also organised at the classroom level in all the classes.”

On July 22, grade wise activities were conducted in the schools to promote enhanced learning, improved accessibility by using low-cost materials with a motive to reduce financial barriers to effective learning, environmental sustainability by utilising recycled or readily available resources and skill development.

Day 2, which was dedicated to Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Day, recognised the critical importance of FLN in the early years of education. The aim of celebrating this day was to emphasise the significance of foundational literacy and numeracy skills for children in the early stages of their education. The schools organised storytelling, oral speech and tongue twister competitions to engage them with the rich vocabulary, expressions, and narrative techniques used by the storytellers.

On Wednesday, sports day was held and it aimed to emphasise the significance of sports and fitness right from the foundational stage of students. The day served as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of sports and fitness, to promote indigenous games parallel to the contemporary sports to inculcate a sense of team spirit and discipline in young minds and to make sports an integral part of the daily routine of the students.

Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road principal Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja said that the sports activities for the students of primary classes were conducted in the morning and that for senior secondary students later, including local indigenous games.