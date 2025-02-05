Ludhiana: Schools told to file info on pvt vehicles that ferry kids

Taking cognisance of repeated mishaps involving school vans and buses, deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Tuesday directed schools to provide details of the private vehicles used for transporting students and the necessary documentation to the administration. Ludhiana DC recommended that school management educate parents about ensuring the safety of their children and to report any use of unsafe transportation methods. (HT File)

The DC mandated all schools to submit a self-declaration confirming compliance with the Safe School Vahan policy, regardless of whether they have outsourced transport services.

He emphasised that the safety of students is a top priority, and any negligence or excuses will not be tolerated. Schools must strictly implement this policy to avoid administrative action.

The DC recommended that school management educate parents about ensuring the safety of their children and to report any use of unsafe transportation methods. Appropriate action will be taken by the authorities when necessary. He urged schools to make adequate parking arrangements to prevent traffic jams outside their premises.

‘Rectify 77 black spots to curb accidents’

While addressing a meeting of various agencies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), municipal corporation (MC), RTO, SDMs, and officers from the Ludhiana traffic police (Commissionerate), as well as Khanna and Ludhiana rural traffic police, the DC asked the officials to rectify all 77 black spots on Ludhiana roads to curb accidents and save precious lives. He instructed the relevant agencies to immediately address these black spots swiftly to ensure safe passage for commuters.

Additionally, Jorwal also directed the traffic police to enforce one-way traffic rules, prohibit parking, and restrict vehicle stoppages during the opening and closing hours of major schools in the city. Additionally, he instructed the police to issue fines for any violations observed.

Furthermore, Jorwal addressed the issue of traffic congestion at Cheema Chowk, Gill Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Sahnewal Chowk, Kohara Chowk, and Vishwakarma Chowk, directing traffic police to implement measures to ease commuting. He called for collaboration among the transport, police, education, MCs and other departments to conduct maximum awareness activities. He also instructed SDMs to organise road safety awareness initiatives within their jurisdictions.

Finally, Jorwal urged residents of Ludhiana to fulfil their responsibilities by following traffic rules and cooperating with road safety efforts.