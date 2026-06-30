Ludhiana: Sector 32 abduction, assault linked to Shimlapuri firing, say cops

The abduction of a man at gunpoint from Sector 32 market on Chandigarh Road on Sunday night was an act of retaliation for a firing incident reported in Shimlapuri five days earlier, police said on Tuesday, adding that cases have been registered against members of both rival groups.

Police said accused was arrested after being rescued from the PAU area. (HT File)

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According to the police, the abduction was orchestrated by Sahil Kumar, alias Samrat, who suspected Shubham Manchanda of orchestrating the June 25 firing outside his house in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri.

An FIR has been registered against Sahil and his associates for abducting and assaulting Shubham, while Shubham has also been booked for opening fire during the confrontation. Police said he was arrested after being rescued from the PAU area. An illegal pistol was recovered from his possession, they added.

Assistant commissioner of police (East) Raj Kumar said, “The two men had a long-standing rivalry and have criminal cases registered against them.” “Sahil, the son of a city-based realtor, is currently facing trial in a murder case and was recently released on bail, while Shubham has at least five criminal cases registered against him. The abduction and assault of Shubham was an act of revenge by Sahil,” the ACP said. “Raids are underway to arrest Sahil and the remaining accused involved in the incident. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the role of all those involved in the incident.”

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