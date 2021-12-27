Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana sees scattered drizzle
Ludhiana sees scattered drizzle

As per the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was 15.7 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 5.8 degrees.
Experts say that the weather will clear by Monday, and the maximum temperature will increase to 18 degrees. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

There was scattered drizzling in some parts of the city on Sunday, while the cloud cover was ubiquitous throughout the day.

It was cold in the morning with a thick fog blanketing the city, and the temperature dropping four degrees below normal. As per the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was 15.7 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 5.8 degrees.

Experts say that the weather will clear by Monday, and the maximum temperature will increase to 18 degrees Celsius.However, the air quality in the city, continued to remain in the very poor category. As per the national air quality index, the AQI on Sunday was around 322 at 8pm.

